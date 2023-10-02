Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Black Rooster at 677 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on September 28
• Pass: Tinderbox at 451 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on September 26
• Pass: Pelican Cafe at 763 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on September 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: The Princess at 126 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on September 27
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Little Desert Shop at 472 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 26
• Pass: Chillin Desserts at 300 Rotherwood Avenue, Glasgow; rated on September 20
• Pass: Golden View Chinese Takeaway at 306 Dyke Road, Glasgow; rated on September 19
• Pass: Sizzle And Spice at 1849 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on May 15