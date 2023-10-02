Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Black Rooster at 677 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on September 28

• Pass: Tinderbox at 451 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on September 26

• Pass: Pelican Cafe at 763 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on September 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Princess at 126 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on September 27

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Little Desert Shop at 472 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 26

• Pass: Chillin Desserts at 300 Rotherwood Avenue, Glasgow; rated on September 20

• Pass: Golden View Chinese Takeaway at 306 Dyke Road, Glasgow; rated on September 19