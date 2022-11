Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 27 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass and Eat Safe: Baxter Storey City Of Glasgow College at 190 Cathedral Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Green Gates Cafe at 24 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: Kember And Jones at 134 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: Skips Seafood Bar and Grill at 146 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: Levy (Retail Kiosks) at 150 Edmiston Drive, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: North West Women's Centre Cafe at 25 Shawpark Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Pizza Punks at Storey Ground/Basement, 90 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Sano Pizza at 1146 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: West On The Green at 15 Binnie Place, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Tigers Den Diner at 404 Hawthorn Street, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: Bi Bim Bap at 3 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Ga Ga Kitchen And Bar at 566 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Seoul Korean BBQ at 24 Cambridge Street, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Brewdog Merchant City at 99 Hutcheson Street, Glasgow; rated on November 4

• Pass: Rose and Grants at 27 Trongate, Glasgow; rated on November 4

• Pass: Velvet Sparrow at 3 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Revolution at 84 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Armstrong's at 136 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: The Social at 25 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Saint Judes at 190 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Maya at 62 Springboig Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: New Happy House at 370 Amulree Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: Golden Star at 25 Corkerhill Place, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Ceqwa Takeaway at 692 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Star 5 In 1 Take Away at 560a Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Rafas Diner at Unit 3, 1103 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 28