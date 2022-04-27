224 further coronavirus cases and four more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 224 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and four more deaths were recorded.

A total of 139,467 cases had been confirmed in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 27 (Wednesday), up from 139,243 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in North Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,883 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,077.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 1,021 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 1,017 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 14 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 12 the previous week.

They were among 12,006 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.