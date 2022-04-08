436 further coronavirus cases and five more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 436 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and five more deaths were recorded.
A total of 135,010 cases had been confirmed in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 8 (Friday), up from 134,574 on Thursday.
The cumulative rate of infection in North Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,576 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 33,733.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 4.1 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 2.
There were also five more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.
The dashboard shows 987 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 982 on Thursday.
It means there have been 21 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 11 the previous week.
They were among 11,650 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.