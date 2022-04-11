792 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 792 over the weekend, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 135,802 cases had been confirmed in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 11 (Monday), up from 135,010 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in North Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,808 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 33,984.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 990 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 987 on Friday.

It means there have been 21 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 10 the previous week.

They were among 11,675 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.