Five more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,338 people had died in the area by April 9.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 9 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.