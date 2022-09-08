Four more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,226 people had died in the area by August 28 (Sunday) – up from 1,222 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.