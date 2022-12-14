North Lanarkshire house prices dropped in October

House prices dropped by 1.6% in North Lanarkshire in October, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped by 1.6% in North Lanarkshire in October, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7% over the last year.

Advertisement

The average North Lanarkshire house price in October was £137,372, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% decrease on September.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and North Lanarkshire was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Lanarkshire rose by £9,000 – putting the area 23rd among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 37.9%, to £167,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 3% of their value, giving an average price of £144,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.

The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.

Advertisement

“Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

First-time buyers in North Lanarkshire spent an average of £112,400 on their property – £6,600 more than a year ago, and £28,400 more than in October 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £169,300 on average in October – 50.6% more than first-time buyers.

Advertisement

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices North Lanarkshire in October – they dropped 2.4% in price, to £77,471 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.2%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.7% monthly; up 9.5% annually; £282,702 averageSemi-detached: down 1.5% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £152,930 averageTerraced: down 1.7% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £113,571 average

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do property prices in North Lanarkshire compare?

Buyers paid 29.5% less than the average price in Scotland (£195,000) in October for a property in North Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £335,000 on average, and 2.4 times as much as more than in North Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£127,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Factfile

Average property price in October

Advertisement

North Lanarkshire: £137,372Scotland:£194,874UK: £296,422

Annual growth to October

Advertisement

North Lanarkshire: +7%Scotland: +8.5%UK: +12.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland