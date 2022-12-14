Register
North Lanarkshire house prices dropped in October

House prices dropped by 1.6% in North Lanarkshire in October, new figures show.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7% over the last year.

The average North Lanarkshire house price in October was £137,372, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% decrease on September.

    Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and North Lanarkshire was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Lanarkshire rose by £9,000 – putting the area 23rd among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 37.9%, to £167,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 3% of their value, giving an average price of £144,000.

    Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.

    The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

    The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

    Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.

    “Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in North Lanarkshire spent an average of £112,400 on their property – £6,600 more than a year ago, and £28,400 more than in October 2017.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £169,300 on average in October – 50.6% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices North Lanarkshire in October – they dropped 2.4% in price, to £77,471 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.2%.

    Among other types of property:

    Detached: down 0.7% monthly; up 9.5% annually; £282,702 averageSemi-detached: down 1.5% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £152,930 averageTerraced: down 1.7% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £113,571 average

    How do property prices in North Lanarkshire compare?

    Buyers paid 29.5% less than the average price in Scotland (£195,000) in October for a property in North Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

    The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £335,000 on average, and 2.4 times as much as more than in North Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£127,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

    Factfile

    Average property price in October

    North Lanarkshire: £137,372Scotland:£194,874UK: £296,422

    Annual growth to October

    North Lanarkshire: +7%Scotland: +8.5%UK: +12.6%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland

    Na h-Eileanan Siar: +37.9%Aberdeen: -3%