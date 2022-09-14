North Lanarkshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in July

House prices increased by 3.3% – more than the average for Scotland – in North Lanarkshire in July, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.1% annual growth.

The average North Lanarkshire house price in July was £142,186, Land Registry figures show –a 3.3% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.6%, and North Lanarkshire outperformed the 2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Across the UK, the the average UK house price leapt by 15.5% in the year to July, marking the biggest increase in 19 years.

But the increase in annual inflation was mainly because of “a base effect” from the falls in prices seen this time last year, as a result of changes in the stamp duty holiday, the ONS said.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Lanarkshire rose by £16,000 – putting the area 13th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in the Orkney Islands, where property prices increased on average by 26.9%, to £222,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen gained just 0.8% in value, giving an average price of £149,000.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in North Lanarkshire in July – they increased 3.5%, to £80,855 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 9.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.7% monthly; up 16.3% annually; £291,900 averageSemi-detached: up 3.5% monthly; up 14.2% annually; £157,776 averageTerraced: up 3.5% monthly; up 12.7% annually; £117,269 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in North Lanarkshire spent an average of £116,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £31,000 more than in July 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £175,000 on average in July – 50.6% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in North Lanarkshire compare?

Buyers paid 26.3% less than the average price in Scotland (£193,000) in July for a property in North Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £292,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £329,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as more than in North Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£125,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

North Lanarkshire: £142,186Scotland:£192,966UK: £292,118

Annual growth to July

North Lanarkshire: +13.1%Scotland: +9.9%UK: +15.5%

Best and worst annual growth in Scotland