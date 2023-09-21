North Lanarkshire house prices increased slightly in July

Register
House prices increased slightly, by 0.1%, in North Lanarkshire in July, new figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.5% over the last year.

The average North Lanarkshire house price in July was £137,457, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% increase on June.

    Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and North Lanarkshire was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Lanarkshire rose by £730 – putting the area 15th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 22.3%, to £186,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Dunbartonshire lost 7% of their value, giving an average price of £133,000.

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in North Lanarkshire spent an average of £112,550 on their property – £150 more than a year ago, and £22,820 more than in July 2018.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £169,340 on average in July – 50.5% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in North Lanarkshire in July – they increased 0.4%, to £282,399 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.3%.

    Among other types of property:

    How do property prices in North Lanarkshire compare?

    Buyers paid 28.4% less than the average price in Scotland (£192,000) in July for a property in North Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

    The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £333,000 on average, and 2.4 times the price as in North Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£126,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

    Factfile

    Average property price in July

    • North Lanarkshire: £137,457
    • Scotland:£191,870
    • UK: £289,824

    Annual growth to July

    • North Lanarkshire: +0.5%
    • Scotland: +0.1%
    • UK: +0.6%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland

    • Na h-Eileanan Siar: +22.3%
    • West Dunbartonshire: -7%