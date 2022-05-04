One more death recorded in North Lanarkshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.
By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:35 pm
The dashboard shows 1,024 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 1,023 on Tuesday.
They were among 12,108 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.