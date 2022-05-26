One more death recorded in North Lanarkshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 5:08 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 1,036 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 26 (Thursday) – up from 1,035 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

They were among 12,344 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.

    Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.