One more death recorded in North Lanarkshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 1,036 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 26 (Thursday) – up from 1,035 on Wednesday.

They were among 12,344 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.