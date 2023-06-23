One more death recorded in North Lanarkshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,369 people had died in the area by June 4.

They were among 17,530 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 18 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.