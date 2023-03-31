Register
Three more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:35 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,322 people had died in the area by March 5.

They were among 16,961 deaths recorded across Scotland.

    Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 19 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.