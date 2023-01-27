Register
Two more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
59 minutes ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,303 people had died in the area by January 22 (Sunday) – up from 1,301 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending ​Sunday​ – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.