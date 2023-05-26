Two more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lanarkshire.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,364 people had died in the area by April 30.

They were among 17,461 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 14 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.