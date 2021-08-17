114 further coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 114 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 26,957 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 17 (Tuesday), up from 26,843 on Monday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 8,403 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 6,719.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,628 over the period, to 6,322,241.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 658 people had died in the area by August 17 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 8,041 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 218,173 people had received both jabs by August 16 (Monday) – 84% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.