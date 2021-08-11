124 further coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 124 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 26,284 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 11 (Wednesday), up from 26,160 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 8,193 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 6,548.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,260 over the period, to 6,146,800 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 657 people had died in the area by August 11 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 8,013 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 210,234 people had received both jabs by August 10 (Tuesday) – 81% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.