136 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 136 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 46,575 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 46,439 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 14,518 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 11,964.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 721 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – up from 719 on Wednesday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 9,242 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 238,896 people had received both jabs by November 2 (Tuesday) – 86% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.