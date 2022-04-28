156 further coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 156 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
A total of 129,216 cases had been confirmed in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 28 (Thursday), up from 129,060 on Wednesday.
The cumulative rate of infection in South Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,277 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,125.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.
The dashboard shows 911 people had died in the area by April 28 (Thursday) – down from 912 on Wednesday.
It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.
They were among 12,035 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.