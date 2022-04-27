226 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 226 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 129,060 cases had been confirmed in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 27 (Wednesday), up from 128,834 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in South Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,228 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,077.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Most Popular

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 912 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 911 on Tuesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,006 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.