339 further coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 339 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 26,843 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 26,504 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 8,367 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 6,686.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 658 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 8,032 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 217,733 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 84% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.