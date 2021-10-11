453 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 453 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 42,733 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 11 (Monday), up from 42,280 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 13,320 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 10,844.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,469 over the period, to 8,193,769.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 700 people had died in the area by October 11 (Monday) – up from 699 on Friday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 8,792 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 236,753 people had received both jabs by October 10 (Sunday) – 85% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.