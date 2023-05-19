Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Taal Restaurant at 33 Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke; rated on April 20
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Adios Fish and Chips at St James Avenue, Hairmyres, East Kilbride; rated on April 20
• Improvement Required: Masala at 10-12 Burnbank Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 20