Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Well-Fed Sandwich Bar at 53 Wellgate, Lanark; rated on July 25
• Improvement Required: Elles Kitchen at 1 Birdsfield Court, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Flaming Wok at 30 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 25