Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Well-Fed Sandwich Bar at 53 Wellgate, Lanark; rated on July 25

• Improvement Required: Elles Kitchen at 1 Birdsfield Court, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 24

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Improvement Required: Flaming Wok at 30 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 25