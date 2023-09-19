Register
BREAKING
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Peri Peri-dot at 41 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 21

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Big Scoops at 35 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 21

    • Improvement Required: Hoi's Chinese Takeaway at 81a Mill Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 21