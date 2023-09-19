Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Peri Peri-dot at 41 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 21
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Big Scoops at 35 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 21
• Improvement Required: Hoi's Chinese Takeaway at 81a Mill Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 21