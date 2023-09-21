Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: China Cuisine at 17 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on August 22
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Biggar Fish Ltd at 110 High Street, Biggar, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 22
• Improvement Required: Piri Chico's Coal Tandoori at 2c Hallside Court, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on August 22