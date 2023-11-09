Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Angels Munch Box (Reg. No. CP61 PRX) at Whistleberry Industrial Estate, Ross Bank Road, Blantyre; rated on October 11
• Improvement Required: Relish at 1 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 11
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Royal India at 47a Newfield Place, Rutherglen; rated on October 11