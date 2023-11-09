Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Angels Munch Box (Reg. No. CP61 PRX) at Whistleberry Industrial Estate, Ross Bank Road, Blantyre; rated on October 11

    • Improvement Required: Relish at 1 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 11

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Royal India at 47a Newfield Place, Rutherglen; rated on October 11