Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Dirty Dogs at Ayr Road, Rigside, Lanark; rated on January 18

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: A1 Wok at 2c Hallside Court, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    • Improvement Required: Chilli's at 121 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 18