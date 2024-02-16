Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Dirty Dogs at Ayr Road, Rigside, Lanark; rated on January 18
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: A1 Wok at 2c Hallside Court, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 18
• Improvement Required: Chilli's at 121 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 18