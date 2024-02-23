Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Divitos at 487 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 25
• Improvement Required: Madras Cottage at 16 Priory Road, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on January 25
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Flamin Wok at 28 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 25