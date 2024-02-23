Register
BREAKING

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Divitos at 487 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 25

    • Improvement Required: Madras Cottage at 16 Priory Road, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on January 25

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Flamin Wok at 28 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 25