Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Ebis at 90 High Street, Lanark; rated on April 24

    • Improvement Required: MaGia Cafe at 30 Victoria Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on April 24

    • Improvement Required: Shanghai Tea House at 34 Hamilton Road, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on April 24

    It means that of South Lanarkshire's 708 similar establishments with ratings, 614 (87%) have pass ratings and 94 (13%) require improvement.