Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Ebis at 90 High Street, Lanark; rated on April 24
• Improvement Required: MaGia Cafe at 30 Victoria Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on April 24
• Improvement Required: Shanghai Tea House at 34 Hamilton Road, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on April 24
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 708 similar establishments with ratings, 614 (87%) have pass ratings and 94 (13%) require improvement.