Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Cadzow Cafe at 251 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 24
• Improvement Required: Cathay Cuisine at 4 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 24
• Improvement Required: Taal Restaurant at 33 Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke; rated on August 24
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 714 similar establishments with ratings, 625 (88%) have pass ratings and 89 (12%) require improvement.