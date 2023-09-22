Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Cadzow Cafe at 251 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 24

    • Improvement Required: Cathay Cuisine at 4 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 24

    • Improvement Required: Taal Restaurant at 33 Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke; rated on August 24

    It means that of South Lanarkshire's 714 similar establishments with ratings, 625 (88%) have pass ratings and 89 (12%) require improvement.