Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Grade An at Unit 3, 80 Calder Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 15

    • Improvement Required: Kantipur at 2 Scholars Gate, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 15

    • Improvement Required: Ricardo's Bistro at Playsport, Stewartfield Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 15

    It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 similar establishments with ratings, 614 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.