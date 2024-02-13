Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Grade An at Unit 3, 80 Calder Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 15
• Improvement Required: Kantipur at 2 Scholars Gate, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 15
• Improvement Required: Ricardo's Bistro at Playsport, Stewartfield Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 15
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 similar establishments with ratings, 614 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.