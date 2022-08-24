Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Pizza A La Carte, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Hareleeshill Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 26.
And Eddies, a takeaway at 263 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 26.