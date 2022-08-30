Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Wat If Community Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Woolfords Hall, Woolfords, West Calder was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 29.
And Roland Fillings, a takeaway at 4 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 1.