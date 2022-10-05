Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Monterey Jacks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 6.
And Snack Shack Spices Tandoori Grill, a takeaway at 257 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 6.