Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
The Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1c Block 8, Central Avenue, Blantyre Industrial Estate was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 7.
And Ruglen Rolls, a takeaway at 28a Greenhill Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 7.