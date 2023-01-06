Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
South Lanarkshire Lifestyles Fairhill Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Neilsland Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 8.
And Wok Wongs, a takeaway at 6 Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 8.