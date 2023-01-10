Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
M Sneddon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 12.
And Jessica's German Donner, a takeaway at 17-21 Westwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 12.