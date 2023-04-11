Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
James Davie Catering, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 High Street, Biggar, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 13.
And The Westend Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Strathaven Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 9.