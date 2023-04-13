Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Rumours Bakehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Lamb Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 15.
And The Manzil, a takeaway at 47 Thornton Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 15.