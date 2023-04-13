Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Rumours Bakehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Lamb Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 15.

And The Manzil, a takeaway at 47 Thornton Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 15.