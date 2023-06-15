Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Casa Dei Bambini, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hamilton Old Parish Church Hall, Strathmore Road, Hamilton was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 17.
And Jasmin Inn, a takeaway at 2 Scholars Gate, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 17.