Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
The Hungry Gannet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 109 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 31.
And Mings, a takeaway at 264 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 31.