Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

The Hungry Gannet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 109 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 31.

And Mings, a takeaway at 264 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 31.