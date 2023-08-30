Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Abbeyfield R/Glen Soc Templeton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Templeton House, 78 Stonelaw Drive, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 1.
And Wok This Way, a takeaway at 19 St Leonards Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 1.