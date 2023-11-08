Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Kantipur, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Scholars Gate, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 10.
And Papa Johns Pizza, a takeaway at 77 Greenhill Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 10.