Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
JNKYRD, a pub, bar or nightclub at 25 Chapel Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 25.
And Carluke Curry House, a takeaway at Ground Floor, 3 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 25.