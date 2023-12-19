Register
BREAKING

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Calderwood Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 163 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 20.

And Yakitori House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 St Bryde Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 20.