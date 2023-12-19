Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Calderwood Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 163 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 20.
And Yakitori House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 St Bryde Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 20.