Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Choi's Chinese Takeaway, at 145 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 23.
And Pepe's, at 14 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 23.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 742 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 639 (86%) have pass ratings and 103 (14%) require improvement.