Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Ricos, at Kiosk 2, Centre West, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 7.

And Sangria, at 19 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 7.