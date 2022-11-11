Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Angels Munch Box (Reg. No. CP61 PRX), at Whistleberry Industrial Estate, Ross Bank Road, Blantyre was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 13.

And Gino's, at 272 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 13.